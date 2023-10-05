How to remove gum from clothes with mayonnaise: an unexpected life hack

Cosmetic products such as chewing gum and nail polish can leave stubborn stains on your clothes, and they can be difficult to remove. But you shouldn't give up your favorite things because of minor inconveniences. Instead of desperately scraping off stains, you can try effective and fabric-safe stain removal methods.

One of these methods is to use natural products such as mayonnaise, lemon juice, and alcohol, express writes. There is no need to resort to chemicals when you can use simple folk recipes.

Read also: Three simple remedies that will save even the dirtiest white socks

How to remove chewing gum stains with mayonnaise:

For dark fabrics, apply a small amount of mayonnaise to the stain. Rub the mayonnaise gently, using a little pressure. The gum stain will begin to disappear without damaging the fabric. Put the garment in the washing machine for further washing.

How to remove gum stains with lemon juice:

Soak the affected area of the fabric in lemon juice. Use a dull-blade knife to carefully remove the chewing gum residue. Place the garment in the washing machine to remove the stain completely.

How to remove nail polish from clothes:

Remove excess nail polish using the blunt edge of a spoon or knife. Dab the affected area of the fabric with alcohol. Gently scrub the garment with soap and warm water to remove any residue. Place the garment in the washing machine to remove the stain completely.

Earlier, we wrote about the washing machine mode that is better not to use so that things do not remain dirty after washing, as well as what to do after washing to prevent mold and bad odors from appearing in the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!