How to remove scratches on glasses: 4 life hacks

Scratched glasses can be a fairly common problem for people who use them on a daily basis. Excellent visual perception is important for our comfort and safety, and scratches on the lenses can be an inconvenience. Let's take a look at why this happens and how you can overcome this problem.

Scratches on eyeglass lenses can be caused by various factors, bigmir.net writes. One of them is careless handling of glasses, when the lenses rub against hard and abrasive surfaces such as fingers, doorknobs, tables, etc. But there are ways to solve this problem.

Car wax: Car polish wax can be useful for removing light scratches on eyeglass lenses. To do this, apply a small amount of wax to the scratches and then gently rub them with a sponge or dry cloth until the scratches disappear. Then remove any remaining wax with a microfiber cloth.

Toothpaste: Toothpaste without abrasive grains can be used to polish eyeglass lenses. Apply a little toothpaste to a microfiber cloth or cotton swab and gently rub the scratched lenses in a circular motion for ten seconds. Then rinse the lenses and wipe with a clean cloth.

Baking soda: Baking soda can also be used to remove scratches on lenses. First, mix 1-2 teaspoons of baking soda with a little water to make a thick paste. Then apply this paste to the scratched parts of the lenses and rub in gentle circular motions using a microfiber cloth or cotton swab. Finally, rinse the lenses with clean water and wipe with a dry microfiber cloth.

Baby shampoo: If your lenses have only superficial scratches or are covered with dust, baby shampoo can be used to clean them. Dissolve a few drops of baby shampoo in a glass of water and soak a cloth in this solution. Gently wipe the lenses to restore their shine.

To avoid scratches on your glasses, follow these tips:

Always wear your glasses and store them in their case when not in use. Make sure the eyeglass case has a protective layer to prevent crushing. Be careful not to drop your eyewear on the floor or rub it against hard or abrasive surfaces. Clean your glasses regularly with a soft microfiber cloth.

By following these tips and using these scratch removal methods, you will be able to maintain the quality and appearance of your glasses for a long time.

Almost all glasses wearers face the problem of lens f ogging every winter. Read our article to learn how to avoid condensation on the glasses and always stay "with your eyesight".

