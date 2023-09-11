How to remove scratches from plates: This remedy is already in your home

Over time, regardless of how you take care of your dishes, white plates can lose their beautiful shine and develop unsightly black spots and scratches.

However, there are effective ways to clean your dishes and make them shine like new, and this can be done using products that are usually available in every home, writes santeplus.

One such product is toothpaste. Designed to clean and whiten teeth, this product can also be used to clean dishes. To do this, you will need a tube of whitening toothpaste and a damp cloth.

Cleaning plates from scratches with toothpaste looks like this:

Squeeze a small amount of white toothpaste directly onto the surface of the plate. Wipe the scratches on the plate in a circular motion using a damp cloth. Rinse the cloth several times with clean water and continue to rub the plates until the black spots disappear.

Besides toothpaste, another effective scratch remover is hydrogen peroxide. You can pour a little hydrogen peroxide on a cotton swab and wipe dark scratches on the dishes with it.

