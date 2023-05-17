Getting rid of sticky residue from labels and stickers on glass can be a real challenge, especially when they remain like a honeydew. However, there is a simple and effective way to help you easily cope with this task. Vegetable oil will become your indispensable assistant in this process.

To do this, you will need a cotton ball and vegetable oil, such as sunflower or olive oil. Put a little vegetable oil on the cotton ball and spread it out so that it is evenly absorbed.

Rub the sticky area. Take the cotton ball with the vegetable oil and start rubbing the sticky area on the glass. Use gentle and soft strokes to rub away the stickiness.

After you have thoroughly rubbed the sticky area with vegetable oil, leave it for a few minutes. This will allow the oil to penetrate the label residue and soften it.

Once the vegetable oil has absorbed the label residue, you can take a clean cloth or soft cloth and pick up any remaining stickiness. Slowly wipe the area in a circular motion until the residue is completely gone.

