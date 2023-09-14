How to remove creases on suede shoes: a simple life hack

If you prefer leather shoes, you've probably noticed that creases may appear after a while, which, by the way, can be removed at home.

Tengri Life's editorial team tells you more by quoting MenToday. Genuine leather has many advantages, including good cushioning, breathable structure and a precise fit to the foot. However, the leather can have unpleasant creases over time, which not only spoil the aesthetics of the shoe but can also become a source of discomfort, such as foot rubs.

Why do creases appear on leather shoes? Deformation does not always indicate poor quality materials or an incorrect shoe size. Usually, it is the result of roughness and drying of the leather. To get rid of creases in the leather, you must first soften the material.

How should I wear my shoes to avoid creases?

To avoid creases in leather shoes, you should follow some rules:

Choose shoes by size: if they fit too loosely, choose a smaller pair, and if they are narrow, consider a larger size. Wear shoes according to the season and do not put them under excessive stress. Take good care of your leather by using natural leather care products. Take your shoes off and on by undoing the locks or fasteners. Allow the shoes to rest, changing pairs to avoid excessive wear.

If creases have already appeared on your shoes, don't neglect this problem. It is best to solve it at an early stage. Here are some steps to help you restore the shape of your leather shoes:

Fill the shoe with paper so that it takes on the desired shape. Apply shoe polish to the damaged surface. For more effect, you can use shoe wax or leather dyes to hide the creases.

If the problem is serious and the creases are large, you may need additional help from a specialist. In this case, take your shoes to a shoemaker who specialises in leather shoe restoration. He will be able to solve the problem and return your shoes to their original freshness.

