When cleaning the kitchen, you may sometimes have special problems with the cleanliness of hard-to-reach places. However, a cleaning fanatic, Jessica, shared a tricky method she successfully uses to keep these places free of dirt.

She shared her "newspaper method" in a video she posted on TikTok. In the video, titled "Three Kitchen Tricks You'll Love," Jessica shared two other tips for cleaning the kitchen.

She recommended using baby oil to keep stainless steel surfaces shiny and adding scented cotton balls to the bottom of containers.

However, the main trick was to line the high shelves with newspapers. This helps to collect dust and avoid grease buildup on surfaces that can be difficult to access due to their location close to food preparation areas.

In the video, Jessica shows how she takes old newspapers and places them on top of kitchen cabinets that may not have been cleaned before due to the difficulty of reaching them. This technique allows you to keep these surfaces clean by replacing the newspapers regularly, and also helps you to forget about these places and not spend extra time cleaning them.

