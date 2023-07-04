How to protect your smartphone from overheating: 5 effective tips

In summer, high temperatures can negatively affect the performance of smartphones and damage their batteries. But there are several ways to protect your phone from overheating during the summer heat.

Keep it out of the sun

First of all, do not leave your phone in direct sunlight. The optimal temperature for using a smartphone is room temperature, which is between -10 and +35 degrees. However, if you leave your gadget in the sun in summer, it will heat up significantly more and may turn off. This can damage the battery and display.

Remove the case and film

It is also recommended that you remove the case and screen protector from your phone during the heat. Although these accessories are designed to protect the device, they can impede air circulation and natural cooling.

Video of the day

Also read: How not to charge your mobile phone to make it last as long as possible

Do not use LTE

Avoid using LTE networks when the signal is weak. Fast data transfer with a poor signal puts a heavy load on the processor, which can cause it to overheat.

Switch off everything unnecessary

You should also disable resource-intensive applications that require a lot of resources from your smartphone, such as heavy games or videos. These apps can cause your device to overheat and break down.

If your phone overheats to a critical temperature, there are several quick ways to cool it down. Put it in the fridge (not the freezer) for 20 minutes or place it near a running air conditioner or fan.

As a reminder, we have already written why your phone can explode.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!