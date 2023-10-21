How to heat the stove and make a fire so that the wood burns 4 times longer

One of the ways to save money on firewood is the right approach to its consumption, comparable to the "golden" secret. This method helps to significantly extend the burning time and get the most out of each log.

On average, one log burns for about 1.5 hours, but with the help of tips from the website dailynews.kyiv.ua, this time can be significantly extended. Proper and careful organization of combustion can significantly save on heating costs, while providing comfort and warmth in your room.

Basic rules and recommendations for the use of firewood

Proper stacking: It is very important to carefully place firewood in the stove. Do not just throw them inside. Lay out the firewood so that it is as tightly spaced as possible. Minimizing air access between the firewood helps prolong burning time. If the firewood is stacked sparsely, the log will burn faster. Pyramidal Method: Firewood should be stacked in the stove according to its size and importance. Stack the larger logs first and then add smaller ones on top. This structure resembles a pyramid, promoting more efficient combustion. Kindling: Start kindling with the top chips. This approach promotes gradual kindling of the firewood as well as active burning. Smaller splits can get a high temperature quickly, which helps heat the room quickly. Then add larger woods that provide maximum heat output.

It's important to keep in mind that each type of wood has different heat output characteristics. For example, birch, black pine, and acacia are considered good options for efficient heating because they burn brightest. On the other hand, poplar, aspen, alder and willow have less potential to give out heat.

