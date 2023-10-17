How to cook super red borshch: add one secret ingredient (video)

Ukrainian borshch should be thick and red. The colour of borshch often fails and the dish does not look as attractive.

To prevent the dish from being "pale", there is one secret ingredient that experienced chefs add while cooking borscht. It stabilizes the color and the borscht will be super red.

Read also: Why you shouldn't put potatoes in borshch: tips from chefs

According to the authors of the "Nashi Besagy" channel, beet pigments love acid, and in it these pigments are better manifested and retain colour in borshch.

Therefore, when cooking borshch, you should add either grated tomato or a little lemon juice. You can add citric acid or vinegar. However, it is best to add a pickled tomato.

This ingredient is added to the frying oil, which is poured into the borshch at the end of cooking. Peel the tomato and grate it. Then you put it in a frying pan where you fry onions, carrots, and beets for borshch.

You can find the most delicious borshch recipes at this link.

Here's how to cook lean borshch according to Klopotenko's recipe.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!