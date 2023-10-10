Soup is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be prepared in a few minutes. If you're short on time but want to eat something hot and satisfying, you can make a soup with four ingredients: water, salt, instant noodles, and processed cheese.

You'll need a liter of water, half a teaspoon of salt, a package of Mivina, and two processed cheeses.

How to cook:

Pour water into a saucepan and bring to a boil. To speed up the process, you can pour boiling water from a kettle into the pot.

Add salt and instant noodles.

While the water and vermicelli are boiling, grate two cheeses and add it to the saucepan. Bring to a boil and turn off. Cover the saucepan with a lid.

Serve the soup hot. Add herbs or sour cream if it is desired. It will also taste good if you squeeze a clove of garlic inside. You can also add croutons or toast to the soup.

For a richer flavor, you can add vegetables to the soup, such as potatoes, carrots, and onions.

If you don't like processed cheese, you can replace it with hard cheese.

You can use any instant noodles to make the soup.

