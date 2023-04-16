How to cook mashed potatoes twice as fast: just two ingredients

Potatoes are perhaps the most popular product among Ukrainians. It is boiled, fried, baked, stewed, etc. If you need to prepare potatoes for the festive table as soon as possible, there are several proven "folk methods".

It usually takes about 20 minutes to cook mashed potatoes. But this process can be accelerated. For example, cut potatoes into smaller pieces and pour boiling water over them instead of cold water.

A pan with a thin bottom and a tight-fitting lid are best for cooking. The pot in which the vegetable is cooked must be covered with a lid - so the temperature inside will be higher. And it is better not to remove the cover unnecessarily. If the water boils, you can open the lid but do not remove it completely.

Potatoes should be cooked on medium or low heat. If you want to speed up the cooking process, add salt at the beginning of cooking, or as soon as the water boils. And you can reduce the cooking time by another 5 minutes if you add butter to the potatoes during cooking.

Potatoes will be tastier if you add a bay leaf or a crushed clove of garlic during cooking.

You can also cook potatoes in a microwave oven - you will spend 7 to 10 minutes on this process. Place the peeled and finely chopped potatoes in a deep bowl and fill them halfway with water. Add salt and mix. Turn on the microwave at maximum power.

