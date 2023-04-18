How to dry hair so that it does not fluff: simple tips

We often do various manipulations with our hair that can damage it. One of these consequences is tousled strands that begin to fluff. This can be caused by several reasons, such as insufficient hydration, frequent use of blow dryers and flat irons without heat protection, chemical perms, and lightening and coloring of hair, which can make it thin and weak.

To avoid frizzy hair, you can take a few simple steps:

Dry the hair with a warm stream of air, alternating it with cold. This will help to fix the hair cuticle and avoid overdrying; Use a shampoo designed for dry hair, preferably with keratin in the composition. This will help provide additional moisture to the hair; Use a conditioner every time you wash your hair to soften the hair structure and prevent over-drying; Do not forget to use hair oil, which will provide it with additional moisture; Use a heat protectant before drying with a hair dryer or straightening with an iron. This product creates a protective film on the hair that prevents moisture from evaporating and hair from becoming thin and weak; Replace plastic and metal combs with a wooden comb; Also, use softening and moisturizing hair masks. Such products will contribute to the accumulation of nutrients in the strands, and will also prevent the appearance of fluffiness.

