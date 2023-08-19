How to wash towels to keep them soft: useful tips

It is not uncommon for towels to become stiffer after washing. This can be due to several reasons - the quality of the fabric and the properties of the water. However, UAportal will tell you a few tips that will help you forget about this trouble.

The most important thing is to wash properly. Low temperature and delicate use are what towel fabrics need. For terry towels that require special care, it is better to use liquid gels and capsules for washing. Their gentle formula not only ensures high-quality dirt removal, but also makes the fabric soft. You can also rinse it afterwards.

You can also pay attention to folk recipes. One of them is the use of salt. The process is simple: add about 100 g of salt to every 5 litres of water. Wash the towels in this solution, wring them out and hang them up to dry. This method will give the towels incredible softness and a pleasant smell.

In addition to salt, you can also use vinegar. Add 100 ml of regular 9% vinegar to the rinse aid compartment. The result will not be long in coming.

It is important to remember that different methods can give different results depending on the quality of the fabric, water properties and other factors.

