How to wash terry towels to keep them soft

Terry towels can always remain soft and fluffy if you follow the right approach to washing. After all, their quality and condition depend on it.

UAportal will tell you about a few important rules that will help keep your favourite towels soft.

Separate washing

The first and most important rule is to always wash terry towels separately from other things, especially from things with accessories. This helps to avoid damage and fibres falling out of the towel.

Read also: Why you should avoid fabric softener when washing towels and what to do to keep them soft for as long as possible

Video of the day

Do not overfill the drum

The second rule is not to overfill the washing machine drum. It is recommended to fill it only halfway. This will ensure that the towels have enough space for rinsing to preserve their structure.

Liquid detergent

The third rule is to wash towels with liquid detergent only. Granulated or powdered detergents can leave residues on towels and reduce their softness. It is also not recommended to use fabric softeners, as they can make towels less absorbent.

Washing balls

An additional way to keep your towels soft and fluffy is to use special washing balls. They help to smooth the fabric and provide air filling, which makes towels even fluffier.

By following these simple tips, you can keep your terry towels soft, fluffy and pleasant to the touch.

We would like to remind you that regular towel washing is also necessary to maintain our health. UAportal has prepared tips on how to care for your towel.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!