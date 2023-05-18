How old rusty nails can help gardeners and horticulturists: a life hack

There are always things in the garden that we think we don't need. However, it is possible to use even the most unusual things for the benefit of our plants. One such unusual method is to use rusty nails to feed acid-loving plants. It turns out that the rust that forms on nails can be useful for providing plants with a vital trace element - iron.

Role of iron for acid-loving plants

Acid-loving plants, such as azaleas, camellias and rhododendrons, require special care and fertilisation. One of the most important trace elements for these plants is iron. Iron affects the processes of photosynthesis, chlorophyll production and the formation of healthy leaves. Lack of iron can lead to yellowing of leaves, poor growth and death of plants.

As it turned out, rusty nails have the potential to become a natural source of iron for acid-loving plants. The rust that forms on the surface of the nails is the result of iron oxidation. This process helps to release iron from the metal, converting it into a form that is available to plants. Rust contains iron in a chelated form that is easily absorbed by plants.

To use rusty nails to feed acid-loving plants, you need to follow a few simple steps. Start by adding a few nails to a full watering can of water. Let the nails stay in the water for a few days. During this time, the rust from the nails will release iron, enriching the water with the nutrient. Then, use this water to water your acid-loving plants. It will provide additional nutrition and help the plants grow healthy and beautiful.

Using rusty nails to fertilise acid-loving plants has its advantages. Firstly, it is an eco-friendly approach as you are using a renewable resource that is already available. Secondly, it is a cost-effective way to provide plants with additional nutrition without spending money on expensive mineral fertilisers.

