Currants are very popular among summer residents because they require minimal maintenance and almost always yield a good harvest. However, sometimes problems can arise, such as berries falling off the bush. This can be due to several reasons.

First, one of the reasons may be a lack or excess of moisture. In the heat, the soil can dry out, which causes the berries to fall off. In this case, it is recommended to water the currants by making several furrows along the diameter of the crown of the bush and pouring 4-5 buckets of water under it. On the other hand, excessive moisture can also lead to berry drop, so it is important not to flood the bushes and, if it rains constantly, to loosen the soil so that the moisture evaporates faster.

Secondly, young bushes can drop berries due to lack of strength to hold a large crop. This problem usually resolves itself over time, and the berries will appear next season. On the other hand, old bushes may drop berries due to the exhaustion of their resources, in which case they need pruning after harvest, removal of old and unproductive shoots, and fertilizing the bush.

Thirdly, the wrong location for currants can also cause berries to fall off. Currants need moderate sunlight, with a distance of at least 1 m between neighboring bushes, as well as a quiet and sheltered place from the wind. If the bushes are in an unsuitable location or in a lowland where water stagnates, this can also cause the berries to fall off.

Pests and diseases can also cause currant berries to fall off. For example, diseases caused by powdery mildew or anthracosis can lead to berry loss. In such cases, it is recommended to reduce the frequency of watering to avoid excessive moisture, as well as to spray with appropriate solutions. Insect pests, such as moths, sawflies and glass butterflies, can be controlled with insecticides or bioinsecticides.

So, in order to avoid currant berries falling off, it is important to properly care for the bushes, regulate soil moisture, properly prune old bushes and fight pests and diseases.

