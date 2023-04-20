Mashed potatoes are a fairly simple dish that is difficult to spoil. But sometimes it turns out badly. UaPortal figured out what to do about it and how to fix mistakes.

Liquid mashed potatoes

If you cut the potatoes into very small pieces or left too much water in them, they can become runny.

What to do?

Put the pot of mashed potatoes on the stove and turn on low heat. Stir until the excess liquid evaporates. If this method does not work, add a little cornstarch or instant mashed potatoes.

Tip:

Do not cut the potatoes into too small pieces: they will absorb too much water and the mashed potatoes will be watery. Also, drain the water well.

Video of the day

Mashed potatoes with lumps

If you put potatoes in boiling water instead of cold water, the vegetable will cook unevenly, resulting in lumpy mashed potatoes.

See also: Recipe for baked potatoes with a crispy crust.

What to do?

Add milk, cream, or sour cream to the mashed potatoes and put on the fire. Cook, mashing until smooth.

Tip:

Put the potatoes in cold water.

Also try the 5 minute potato patties.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!