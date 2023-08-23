How to save overly salty herring: housewives share an ingenious life hack
Sometimes it happens that when we buy herring in a store, we get a salty substance instead of a tasty fish. But do not rush to throw it away, it can be saved.
How to prepare fish for soaking:
Firstly, it is recommended to remove the head, fins and skin from the fish.
Secondly, cut the fish into pieces, or make a fillet. Then rinse it in cold water.
Option 1: herring in milk
By soaking salted herring in cold milk, you can turn it into a fish with moderate saltiness. However, remember that you need to change the milk every 1.5 hours and this process will take about 5 hours.
Finally, rinse the fish in cold water and use it for its intended purpose.
Option 2: brining in water
Mix vinegar with water in a ratio of 1:10. Immerse the fish in this solution and leave it until the taste is at a satisfactory level. Change the solution every 2-3 hours.
Option 3: herring in tea
First, brew black tea and let it cool. Then dip the fish in the tea and leave it for 4-5 hours. Check the taste of the herring regularly.
Important: after soaking the herring, it should not be stored for a long time, even in the fridge.
