How to save overly salty herring: housewives share an ingenious life hack

Sometimes it happens that when we buy herring in a store, we get a salty substance instead of a tasty fish. But do not rush to throw it away, it can be saved.

How to prepare fish for soaking:

Firstly, it is recommended to remove the head, fins and skin from the fish.

Secondly, cut the fish into pieces, or make a fillet. Then rinse it in cold water.

Option 1: herring in milk

By soaking salted herring in cold milk, you can turn it into a fish with moderate saltiness. However, remember that you need to change the milk every 1.5 hours and this process will take about 5 hours.

Finally, rinse the fish in cold water and use it for its intended purpose.

Option 2: brining in water

Mix vinegar with water in a ratio of 1:10. Immerse the fish in this solution and leave it until the taste is at a satisfactory level. Change the solution every 2-3 hours.

Option 3: herring in tea

First, brew black tea and let it cool. Then dip the fish in the tea and leave it for 4-5 hours. Check the taste of the herring regularly.

Important: after soaking the herring, it should not be stored for a long time, even in the fridge.

