How to save plant leaves from drying tips: tips for gardeners

During the summer period, it is important not only to take care of the plants in the garden, but also to pay attention to those growing in pots. It is recommended to pay special attention to geraniums and ficuses.

This was reported by radiotrek.

If certain leaves on the plants begin to turn yellow and dry out at the tips, this may indicate a potassium deficiency. To remedy the situation, you can use potassium monophosphate. Dissolve 2 grams of this fertilizer in one liter of water. This solution can be used to spray the leaves on both sides.

Read also: Top 6 indoor plants for the office: how to choose and care for them

Video of the day

If you do not want to spray, you can prepare an irrigation solution by adding 1 gram of potassium sulfate to a liter of water. This solution will also help to solve the problem of potassium deficiency in plants.

These tips will help keep your plants healthy during the summer season.

As a reminder, we have already written about plants that can be left unwatered for a long time.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!