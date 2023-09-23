How to reduce cleaning time: tips from housewives

Cleaning the house has always been a task that requires a lot of time and effort. But now certain secrets can help save time and make cleaning easier.

UAportal will tell you about life hacks that will make the cleaning process easier. In particular:

Start with the upper surfaces

If you start cleaning from the bottom, the dust you wipe off the floor can settle on already clean surfaces.

Use fabric softener

If you add a little fabric softener to the water, dust will settle on the surfaces less.

Instead of using expensive cleaning products, use folk remedies.

For example, you can use a solution of water and vinegar to clean glass or mirrors. In addition, to remove plaque from a shower head or faucet, use vinegar, which should be poured into a bag and attached to the head or faucet for several hours.

Use an eraser

It will help remove grease stains from door handles, plastic surfaces and other surfaces.

In addition, it is worth remembering that the less often you clean, the more time you will need the next time.

It is important to keep things tidy. If you don't throw things on the floor, you won't have to spend time picking them up. Don't forget about high-quality cleaning products, which will make the cleaning process easier.

