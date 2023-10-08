How to keep warm in one room or heat the whole apartment: simple energy efficiency tips

Many residents of Ukraine actively work to insulate their homes, especially when cold autumn and winter comes. Usually, attention is paid to windows, but it is also important not to forget about the doors in your home.

Read also: Engineer named the ideal temperature to heat a house

There is a widespread perception that to keep the heat in premises, you need to carefully close all doors. However, this is just a myth, according to Express. Actually, there are other ways to maintain a comfortable temperature in the house.

Effective ways to keep your home warm

Contrary to popular belief, closing all the doors in the house does not always lead to improved energy efficiency. On the contrary, some situations require leaving internal doors opened. This becomes especially urgent when central heating is used. Open doors allow the warm air to be better distributed throughout the house. However, if you heat only one room, then closing the door may be reasonable, as it helps to keep the heat in that room.

If you have a heat source in your home, such as a fireplace or wood stove, it is important to keep the door closed. This helps to keep the heat in the room you are in and avoid it from escaping. Ensuring that windows and doors are tightly sealed is also helpful for maximizing the thermal insulation in your home.

Earlier, we wrote how to reduce energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!