Many people are actively insulating their homes in anticipation of cold autumn and winter. However, in addition to windows, it is important to consider the condition of the doors in your home.

This was reported by Express. According to the general belief, all doors should be closed to keep the heat in the room. However, this is just a common myth, and there are other ways to maintain a comfortable temperature in your home.

Contrary to popular belief, closing all the doors in the house does not help improve energy efficiency. A more efficient solution is to leave all internal doors open when using central heating.

However, if you are heating only one room, then closing the door in this case may be justified as it will help to keep the heat in that particular room.

If you have a heat source in your home, such as a fireplace or wood stove, then it is important to keep the door closed in this case. This is done to keep the heat only in the room you are in and to avoid it dispersing throughout the house.

In addition, ensuring that windows and doors are well-sealed is also important to maximize heat retention in your home. By following these tips, you can create a more comfortable home environment during cold weather.

