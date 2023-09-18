How to keep food fresh if the lights are suddenly turned off: an unexpected life hack

In the event of massive power outages due to shelling of energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, food preservation may become a problem. However, there is an unexpected life hack that will help you keep your food fresh even without electricity, and it involves using a washing machine.

According to tips from SlashGear, you can use your washing machine to store food. The principle is simple: fill the drum of the washing machine with ice and place the products on it. The metal drum will help keep the food cool, and thus the food will stay fresh longer than in the refrigerator.

In addition, the washing machine will also help you solve the problem of excess water after the ice melts. The machine can automatically pump out this water and drain it into the sewer.

This life hack is especially effective for those whose laundry room is located in the basement and is in a cool room. In this case, it can keep cool even longer, which makes it an ideal improvised means of storing food during a power outage.

We remind you that repeated attacks by the occupiers on the energy system in Ukraine are possible in the fall. Distribution system operators have prepared schedules for power outages.

