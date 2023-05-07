How to keep parsley fresh for a long time: the best ways proven over the years

Greens can be used fresh, dried, or frozen. It will add a richer flavor to dishes and improve the aroma.

Sante+ has shared the best ways to keep parsley fresh for as long as possible. However, it is important to know some important tips that will make this process easier.

1. Store the parsley in an airtight container or jar. Finely chop the parsley and use a glass jar that must be sealed. This way the parsley stays fresher than in the branches.

2. Store in the refrigerator. First, wash the parsley and shake to remove any trapped moisture. Finely chop and remove the stems. Put it on a plate and then place it in the refrigerator. Make sure that nothing drips on it. It is important to turn the parsley over so that it is not soggy.

3. Store in a jar with water. Fresh parsley can be stored as a flower bouquet. The lower part of the stem should be cut off by 12 mm so that it can absorb as much water as possible. Sick leaves or wilted leaves should be removed. Wash the herbs only when you will use them. Water should be poured into 3/4 of the jar. Change the water in the jar every other day to keep the herbs fresh and keep it in the refrigerator.

This trick can keep your parsley fresh for up to two weeks. Note that basil can be preserved in the same way. But instead of refrigeration, it is advisable to store it at room temperature. All you have to do is enjoy the freshness of your favorite herbs.

4. Store the parsley in a paper towel. Use a dampened paper towel (paper towel, preferably unprinted) and wrap it around the parsley. Put everything in an airtight bag that can be stored in the refrigerator to keep the leaves intact and prevent them from wilting. Remember to wet the paper towels again when they are dry.

5. Store parsley in the freezer. To preserve herbs for several weeks, the best solution is to store them in the freezer. Before freezing diced parsley, it is important to wash and dry it properly. This way, you will prevent your herbs from freezing.

