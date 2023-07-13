If you urgently need to wash your clothes and have run out of laundry detergent or gel, laundry soap will help. It can be used to make a liquid for washing in the machine.

This homemade detergent will be just as effective as laundry detergent or laundry detergent capsules. It is also great for removing stains from clothes. This gel is suitable for washing white, black, and colored clothes.

Here's the recipe:

Grate 50 grams of 72% unscented laundry soap and 50 grams of white anti-stain laundry soap. Do this on a fine grater to get soap shavings.

Pour 5 liters of water into a saucepan and add the soap shavings. Put the pot on the fire and stir until the soap shavings are completely dissolved. It is important that the solution does not boil, just heat it up to melt the soap.

After the soap shavings have dissolved, turn off the heat and add 100 grams of soda ash. Stir the solution until the soda is completely dissolved.

Pour the finished gel into convenient bottles or containers for later use. As the gel cools, it will thicken without separating into soap and water and retain its texture. Thanks to the use of white stain removal soap, the gel will have a pleasant color and aroma.

For one wash, use about 150-200 ml of gel, depending on the size of your washing machine and the level of dirt in your laundry.

This homemade gel can also be used to soak dirty clothes. It effectively fights stains and unpleasant odors.

Now you have the opportunity to make your own laundry detergent that will be effective and cost-efficient.

