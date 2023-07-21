How to make your own home fragrance from scrap materials

Every house has its smell, which can be caused by various factors, such as the materials used to build the house, the aroma of the food being cooked in it and the presence of animals. In addition, the humidity level can also affect the atmosphere in the room. The question arises as to how to make the atmosphere pleasant and ensure a pleasant aroma in the room.

Read also: Make it shine like new: what household products can clean your kitchen hood well

One of the life hacks that can help you fight moisture and unpleasant odors in your apartment was published by a blogger on the TikTok platform. He shares an idea on how to make a natural home fragrance with your own hands.

To create such flavoring, you will need a cropped bottle, salt, cloves and fabric softener.

Video of the day

First of all, pour about 6 tablespoons of salt into the cropped bottle. Next, add about 1 capful of fabric softener to the salt. After completing these steps, you can add a few cloves, which can be easily purchased at the store.

After mixing these ingredients, leave the container in a secluded place in your home for a while and let the scent spread. This homemade fragrance will be a natural way to fight moisture and create a pleasant atmosphere in your home.

As a reminder, we've already written about terrible kitchen life hacks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!