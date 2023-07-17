Hair and fur left on clothes, furniture, carpets and other surfaces is a problem for many people. However, not everyone knows about an easy and quick way to solve this problem.

The popular blogger @haha__kate on TikTok shared a simple life hack on how to quickly and easily collect hair and wool. The best part about this method is that you don't need anything but a single rubber glove, which you probably already have at home.

An important advantage of this method is that the glove may not even be intact. You just need to put on the glove, wet it and simply run your hand over the surface: the wool will stick to the glove.

Users comment that this method also works for collecting hair.

It is important to note that you can also pick up wool and hair with a wet hand without a glove. But if the surface is very dirty or large, the friction of the hand can cause discomfort due to the heating of the skin. A glove minimizes this discomfort.

