How to drain the water from the washing machine if the power goes out or there is a breakdown: expert advice

If the washing machine stops working during a power outage, you can wait until the power is restored or try to drain the water yourself.

How can this be done?

Some models of machines have a "drain" mode, but it can be ineffective if there is no power outage.

To drain the water, you can use the filter, which is usually located at the bottom of the washing machine.

To do this, turn the filter knob and tilt the machine slightly, placing a container of water under the filter.

Even if there is no power supply, these steps are best performed after the machine is unplugged.

Some models have an emergency water outlet hose next to the filter. You can also try to release the water through the hose by pulling it out of the sewer.

In this case, the hose should be placed below the tank level and a drip tray should be placed as well. However, this method may not be suitable for all washing machine models.

