How to hide stories from the Telegram home screen: instructions

Telegram is not only a messenger, but also a platform with a variety of features. However, not all innovations always meet our needs and work schedule.

For example, the new stories feature can be a source of distraction from work tasks. If you want to disable this feature or adjust other settings, follow the instructions shared by UNIAN.

Read also: How not to charge your mobile phone to make it last as long as possible

Control the appearance of the messenger

If Telegram stories bother you and you don't want to waste time on distractions, you can hide them. Although you won't be able to disable the feature completely, you can make this part of the interface less visible. To do this:

Video of the day

Hold your finger on the story circle. Select Hide Stories. Repeat this action for all the stories you want to disable.

After that, the stories will be automatically archived, saving the chats in the general feed. The messenger interface will look like the one you were familiar with before the update.

Customise your notifications

You can also change your notification settings to minimise distractions:

Go to Settings in your account. Select Notifications and sounds. Find the "Stories" section. Turn off the "Always notify" option.

As a reminder, we have already written why your phone can explode.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!