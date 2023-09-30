How to save time with the "two irons" method: an interesting life hack

Ironing clothes can be a tedious task, especially when it comes to natural fabrics. This troublesome chore is time-consuming and not always satisfying.

However, a professional cleaner known as @neat.caroline posted an interesting life hack on TikTok that will greatly simplify the ironing process. All you need for this is aluminum foil.

According to her, this method will allow you to quickly cope with this important task.

How do you use this life hack? First, remove the fabric cover from your ironing board. Then, spread the aluminum foil on the surface of the board with the shiny side facing up and put the cover back on.

Now unfold your clothes and start ironing them as you normally would.

The idea behind the life hack is that aluminum foil is a good heat conductor, and it helps you iron your clothes faster. The foil acts as a substitute for an iron, and you iron things on both sides at the same time.

