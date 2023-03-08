How to save on utility bills in spring: useful tips

Spring is the time of year when many people think about how to save money on utilities. As the weather changes, so does the need for energy, water and gas. There are several ways that can help you reduce your utility bills in the spring.

How to save on utility bills in spring

1. Adjust the heating. In spring, the outside temperature rises, so you can lower the temperature in the rooms and reduce the heating mode. If you still need additional heating, use electric heaters or heat guns. They use less energy than central heating;

2. Use natural light. In spring, the days get longer and you can take advantage of natural light rather than using artificial light sources. If you can, install larger windows to let in more light. Additionally, energy savings can be achieved by replacing light bulbs with LED bulbs, which have lower wattage and a longer lifespan;

3. Use energy-efficient appliances. When it comes time to buy new appliances, choose those with an energy efficiency class of A or B. These devices provide maximum energy efficiency and help reduce energy costs.

