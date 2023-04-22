How to save space in your wardrobe and closet: simple tips

Usually, an average Ukrainian family has only one closet, which, unfortunately, is not always large, so storage space becomes a real problem. But don't be upset, because there is a simple life hack that will help you fit all the things in your regular wardrobe and still have room to spare.

The basic idea is to roll up your clothes like you're preparing for a trip. Such a storage system is especially suitable for drawers and shelves, and the rolled things can be placed in special organizer boxes. Using this method, you can make the most of all the space available to you in the closet, even occupying the top part, which usually remains empty.

This storage system has other advantages. It minimizes the wrinkling of clothes from twisting, which helps to avoid wrinkles. It's also important to remember not to cram too many things in the closet, as clothes need to have room to breathe.

So, if you want to fit all your clothes in a regular wardrobe, rolling your clothes is an easy and effective way to do it. By using it, you can save more space and reduce the amount of wrinkling, which will keep your wardrobe in perfect condition.

