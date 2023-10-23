How to save energy by putting newspaper in the freezer

One of the appliances in the kitchen is constantly running, so it consumes a lot of electricity. This is the freezer, which is a real lifesaver for people who are frugal.

If you optimize the use of the freezer, you can significantly reduce the cost of paying utility bills, writes Sante. The publication suggests using a regular newspaper.

It is noted that the freezer stabilizes the temperature best when it is ¾ full. A full freezer leaves less room for warm air to penetrate when you open the door. Savings expert Sam Willans explains that newspaper allows you to fill the empty space in the freezer. He recommends putting food on the lower and upper shelves and filling the middle space with newspapers.

He also advises filling an almost empty freezer with plastic bottles one-third full of water. You can also use ice packs filled with water.

The expert also noted that the freezer will consume less electricity if it is placed in the right place. Freezers should not be located near a radiator, stove, oven, or dryer. Sunlight should also be avoided.

Also, do not place the freezer or refrigerator close to a wall - these devices require air circulation.

You should also defrost the freezer in time. A layer of frozen ice 3 mm thick can increase the energy consumption of the appliance by 30%.

