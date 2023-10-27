How to make fertilizer for indoor plants from potato peels

There are many benefits to making natural fertilizer at home. It's an environmentally friendly way to feed your plants, it's economical and will allow you to avoid buying synthetic fertilizers in stores.

Did you know that potato peels are full of nutrients for your plants? The experts at Sante Plus told you about its benefits .

Potato fertilizer can be prepared in different ways. You can easily choose the option that will suit you best. By the way, such treatment is relevant not only for indoor plants, but also for vegetables.

Potato skins are full of nutrients, including glucose, ascorbic acid, organic acids and starch. There is also an essential source of micronutrients such as phosphorus, fluoride, potassium and magnesium.

How to make fertilizer from potato peels?

1. Liquid fertilizer from potato peels. For this fertilizer, you need to peel 3 to 6 potatoes. Then finely shred the peel, boil it in a pot filled with a liter of water for 15 minutes. Then you need to cool the decoction and strain it through a sieve.

Water the vases with this liquid every 15 days. We recommend preparing fertilizer in small quantities, as you can store it in the refrigerator for only 2 weeks.

2. Powder fertilizer from potato skins. You can also prepare fertilizer in the form of powder necessarily on the basis of potato peels. It takes a little more time to prepare, but you will get a lot of benefit from it.

First, rinse the skins well under cold water, dry them in the fresh air or in the oven. In the first case, spread the peels in a thin layer on paper or cloth and place them on a balcony or window, away from the sun. They take 10 to 12 days to dry completely.

If patience is not your strong suit, opt for drying in an oven heated to 100° C, which will only take 3 to 4 hours. Once completely dry, place the peels in a cloth bag so they can breathe and store them in a cupboard. If you prefer natural drying, it is wise to store them in a cool place.

To make fertilizer when you need it, take the skins out of the bag and grind them into a powder in a blender. This powder can be sprinkled directly under the root of the plant once every 4 weeks.

Remember to store the fertilizer in plastic bags. The big advantage is that the powder can be stored for several weeks.

Recall that for the most part, indoor plants are quite safe, but some are toxic to children and animals. Toxic can be leaves, sap or bulbs.

