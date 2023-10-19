How to make a serum for radiant and fresh skin with glycerin and vitamin E at home: a simple recipe

This serum will give your skin radiance, freshness and fullness. It is effective and can be stored at room temperature for up to 6 months, reports Ukr.Media.

Ingredients:

The peel of 1 orange;

2 tbsp. rose water (rose hydrolat);

1/2 tbsp. glycerin;

3 vitamin E capsules;

1 tbsp. bed of aloe vera gel.

Read also: cosmetologists named 4 factors that accelerate the aging process of the skin

Preparation:

Rinse the orange thoroughly and remove the peel. Dry it to make it more dense. Pour rose water and glycerin over the peel. Add 3 vitamin E capsules to this mixture (squeeze out the contents). Cover with foil and leave at room temperature for 6 hours. Then whisk in a blender and strain off any residue. Add the aloe vera gel and blend until smooth. Pour into a convenient and clean container. Serum should be applied with drops on a clean face before applying the usual cream.

Recall, we have already written how to care for skin after 40.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram-channel!