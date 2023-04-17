How to make a stylus for a smartphone yourself: a budget life hack

Looking for a budget-friendly way to make a stylus for your smartphone? Maybe you don't have a stylus handy, but don't want to use your fingers, especially when it comes to detailed actions on the screen. We offer you an interesting option: make a stylus for your smartphone yourself from a few simple materials, such as a pencil and foil.

Read also: How to take high-quality photos even with a bad camera of a budget smartphone

Materials you will need:

Pencil (preference should be given to pencils with soft rubber on the end);

Aluminum foil;

Scissors;

Glue or tape

Take a pencil with an eraser and foil. Cut out a small circle with a diameter of 2-3 cm from the foil. Take a little more foil if the pencil does not have an eraser. The foil will become a guide for the stylus, which will help you interact with the smartphone screen.

Video of the day

Wrap the end of the pencil with foil and form a convenient end of the desired shape. Check if the homemade stylus works and enjoy the result.

We remind you that there are certain rules when charging a smartphone from a power bank. Thanks to this, your gadget will function well. Previously, we wrote about one little trick that will help you charge your smartphone much faster and how to save your smartphone cable from breaking.

If the gadget has scratches and scuffs, it is easy to polish the smartphone or tablet screen, but you should do it carefully so as not to damage it. You can easily get rid of scratches on the smartphone screen using toothpaste.

A phone battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake that users make. This causes wear and tear on the components of your gadget.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!