How to make a spray that prevents dust from sticking to surfaces

There are simple and effective ways to prevent dust accumulation in your home. For example, you can make your own "magic" spray.

Blogger and cleaning expert Caroline McCauley, who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram, said that you need natural products for this. Sante Plus writes about it.

These are the ingredients you'll need for your home spray:

1 teaspoon of white vinegar.

Half a teaspoon of olive oil.

Half a glass of cold water.

10 drops of lemon essential oil.

2 drops of dishwashing liquid.

How to prepare the spray:

1. Gently mix all the ingredients in a glass dish, then pour the mixture into a diffuser bottle.

2. Spray the liquid onto a microfibre cloth.

3. Using the damp cloth, clean all dust collectors and surfaces where dust particles are most stubborn.

If you want to reduce the amount of dust in your home for as long as possible, use this magic spray once a week.

Experts say that olive oil not only helps to remove dust when you wipe dirty surfaces with it, but also conditions them. It is known for restoring and reviving the appearance of wooden furniture and leather.

Vinegar, on the other hand, is a natural disinfectant. However, be careful not to use it on certain surfaces, such as natural stone, as it can cause damage.

