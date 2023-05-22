How to make a watering can from a plastic bottle: a life hack for gardeners

Sprinklers and other modern gadgets for watering plants can be expensive. But did you know that you can easily create a functional sprinkler out of an ordinary plastic bottle? With this DIY solution, you can water your garden or vegetable garden efficiently while saving money.

Use only empty bottles that you can find in any household trash can and a few simple tools to create this device.

For this project, you'll need an empty plastic bottle, preferably 1-2 liters in volume, as these bottles are usually conveniently shaped. You'll also need a sharp knife or drill, as you'll need to make holes in the bottle. Finally, you'll need to have some tape or glue to stick the bottle to the hose.

Make several small holes in the sides or bottom of the bottle. These will be the holes through which the water will be sprayed. You can use a sharp knife or drill to make these holes easily. Their location and number will depend on your desire and the needs of your garden.

Take a plastic bottle with holes in it and glue it tightly to the end of your hose using tape or glue. Make sure the bottle is well secured to avoid water leakage. If necessary, you can use a sealed adhesive or silicone sealant to ensure a secure connection.

Connect the other end of the hose to a water source, such as a tap or automatic watering system. Make sure the connection is tight and does not leak. Place the sprinkler in a suitable location in your garden or vegetable garden to ensure that the plants are watered evenly.

