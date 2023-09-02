How to make the floor perfectly clean: housewives have an effective remedy

Floors often get dirty and accumulate bacteria, so they need to be maintained regularly. Fortunately, some useful techniques make this task easier and help save money.

There is one effective cleaning product in our bathrooms that removes dirt, dust and unpleasant odours, according to the santeplus. It is important to remember that this product helps to clean the floor and makes it clean and shiny.

You can use toothpaste to keep your floor clean. This technique helps to remove unnecessary dirt and stains without damaging the floor. You will need the following ingredients:

Video of the day

2 cups of warm water

100 millilitres of vinegar

2 tablespoons of toothpaste

2 tablespoons of liquid Marseille soap

Read also: How to descale the kettle with baking soda or soda and not damage the dishes

Dilute warm water in a deep container and add liquid Marseille soap. Then combine all the ingredients, including the toothpaste and vinegar, and mix well until you get a homogeneous solution. Mop the floor with this mixture to disinfect it and make it shine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

As a reminder, we have already written how to clean a bathroom from yellowing.