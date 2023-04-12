How to make a pen with your own hands from improvised means: step-by-step instructions and video

Since ancient times, Ukrainians painted eggs for Easter. However, for this, you need a suitable tool - a pen (pen, brush).

The simplest one can be made with your own hands - from a tin cone, which must be inserted into a wooden stick and wrapped with copper wire. Diana Antonyak told me how to make it on TikTok.

You can make pretty nice pens with your own hands by simply combining a cone and a copper wire heat accumulator.

For a homemade pen, you will need a metal can from a drink, wire, pliers, a pencil, and scissors.

First, wash the can and cut out a rectangle. Twist the cone and trim it as shown in the video. A rectangular projection should remain above the cone. Take a pencil and apply the rectangular part to it. Wrap everything with wire. Use a needle to make a hole in the cone.

