How to make carrot juice for the winter without a juicer: a simple recipe

Homemade carrot juice is a real vitamin delight, and preserving it for the winter is well worth the effort. Best of all, you don't even need a juicer to create this healthy preparation. The main thing is to choose sweet and juicy carrots, and it is best if they are home-grown.

Carrot juice is so useful that it can be considered a natural medicine, writes UNIAN. It strengthens the immune system, promotes fast metabolism, improves skin condition, improves vision, and reduces the risk of eye diseases. In addition, the calcium and vitamins contained in this drink are good for bone and joint health. Researchers have also confirmed the benefits of carrot juice for women during pregnancy.

Carrot juice for the winter without a juicer

Ingredients:

Carrots - 3 kilograms;

Lemon - 1 piece;

Water - 500 milliliters;

Sugar - 3 tablespoons.

The specified amount of ingredients is enough to make 2 liters of juice. Before you start cooking, prepare the jars: wash them on both sides, rinse them with clean water and sterilize them in the microwave or in the oven. Also treat the lids.

Wash the carrots thoroughly and rub them thoroughly with a metal sponge. Wash the lemon as well, as it will be used with the peel.

Grate the carrots on a fine grater or use a blender to grind them. Then take several layers of cheesecloth and put the chopped carrots in them. Strain the juice from the carrots through the cheesecloth into a large saucepan. If the carrots are juicy, you will get more juice. Add the juice from the lemon and grate the lemon zest. Then pour the juice into an enameled saucepan and dilute it with water. Add sugar, turn on the heat and bring to a boil. Boil carrot juice for the winter for 5 minutes, skimming off the foam from the surface.

Pour the hot juice into the sterilized jars and close them with sterilized lids. Turn the jars upside down, cover with a warm blanket and leave to cool completely.

If you want to make apple and carrot juice for the winter, just take the same amount of apples and carrots and follow the same cooking process.

