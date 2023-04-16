How to make a mosquito trap from a plastic bottle: a useful life hack

With the arrival of the warm season, uninvited guests can often appear in apartments - insects that fly into open windows. Especially annoying are mosquitoes, which, in addition to discomfort from their bites, can also be carriers of various diseases.

To combat these nuisances, there are various commercial means - aerosols, plates with insecticides, etc. However, why not use safe and economical remedies that can be done at home?

One such tool is a mosquito trap, which can be made from an ordinary plastic bottle. The process of making this trap is quite simple. First, you need to cut off the upper part of the bottle and put this "funnel" aside for later. Next, in the lower part of the bottle, you will need granulated sugar (2 tablespoons) and dry yeast (1/4 teaspoon), which must be poured with water. Next, you need to install the cut funnel on the top of the bottle so that its neck is pointing down.

This simple device works as follows. It is known that mosquitoes are attracted to warm carbon dioxide, which is released when a person breathes. With the help of yeast and sugar in the trap, an atmosphere is created that simulates the release of this gas. Insects, "fooled" by this smell, fly into the trap, but can no longer find a way out, getting stuck in a plastic bottle. The contents of the bottle will need to be updated once a week.

