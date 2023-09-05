How to make an effective slug remedy from garlic that will immediately drive them out of the garden

Slugs are omnivorous gastropods that can cause significant damage to garden crops, especially at night when they are active. They don't choose when they sneak up on your garden bed, day or night. Young and tender plants become a tasty prey for these small predators, and not infrequently leave behind leaves eaten to the bottom or large torn holes in them.

Slugs' love of greenery has no limits. They stop not only at lettuce and cabbage, but also at fruits and vegetables that are low below the surface of the earth, such as strawberries, tomatoes, and zucchini. Another clue that there may be slugs in your garden is the silvery trail they leave behind after moving, writes Apostrophe.

Fortunately, there is an effective folk way to repel these annoying pests with garlic. Garlic broth is a natural repellent that can help you protect your plants from slug attacks.

To prepare this repellent, you will need 2 liters of water and 2 heads of garlic. First, peel the garlic cloves and place them in a pot of water to be boiled until soft. Then mash with the back of a fork to get as much garlic juice as possible.

After that, the resulting concentrate must be filtered through a sieve or cheesecloth to separate the broth from the solid particles. Next, you need to take 2 tablespoons of garlic broth and dilute it in 5 liters of water. The resulting liquid can be poured into a watering can or spray bottle and sprayed on the plants or watered them once a week.

As a reminder, slugs and snails harm gardens by destroying seedlings and eating the leaves of large plants. There are chemical solutions that act as effective repellents, but there is a more natural way to get rid of pests.

