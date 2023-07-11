Recently, a blogger under the nickname city.56 revealed an ingenious life hack on the popular TikTok platform that relates to traveling by car with children. Parents traveling with children often wonder how to securely fasten a tablet so that it entertains children throughout the trip and does not get damaged.

Now we will talk about this simple and quick way to create a reliable tablet holder. To do this, you will need one sheet of A4 paper and several pieces of adhesive tape to increase the reliability of the structure.

Installing such a holder is very simple. First, remove the headrest from one of the front seats of the car and place a piece of paper on the back of the headrest so that its holes line up with the grooves on the headrest. Then simply slide the headrest back in so it holds the paper with its legs.

If you want the tablet not to fall out of the holder even during sharp turns of the car, glue the edges of the paper with pieces of tape.

