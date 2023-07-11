How to make stale bread soft again in minutes: a simple life hack

Recently, the user @andrelifehack posted a video that went viral with more than 70 thousand likes. In it, he offers a simple way to revive stale bread and restore its freshness. This life hack turned out to be very effective and helps save money because you don't have to buy new bread.

Read also: Why you shouldn't throw away stale bread: what dishes can be prepared with leftover baked goods

First of all, you need to preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Then you need to soak the bread under the tap, but in such a way that it does not get soggy and does not fall apart. After that, the bread is placed in the oven and left there for 10-20 minutes.

The author of the life hack demonstrated the result: the renewed bread became fresh and soft inside. The comments below the video reflect the positive attitude of the viewers. One user suggested wrapping the wet bread in foil to get an even better effect.

Earlier, we wrote about how to keep bread fresh for as long as possible.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!