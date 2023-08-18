How to make scented toilet balls at home: a simple and affordable method

The cost of household chemicals has risen over the past few years, as have the prices of other goods. But the cost does not always outweigh the effectiveness. Sometimes it is much easier to prepare your own "chemical" products at home from available components.

This is what radiotrek writes about.

To make homemade toilet balls, you need only three ingredients:

3 tablespoons of washing powder,

1 tablespoon of mint toothpaste,

1 tablespoon of dishwashing detergent.

Mix any laundry detergent with mint toothpaste. Add the dishwashing detergent and mix well again.

The mass should be thick. If it is too liquid, add a little powder. If it is too dry, add some paste or gel.

Video of the day

Read also: What to soak a toilet brush in to clean it

You can also add dyes or essential oils if you wish. Form the resulting mass into balls and place them on paper to dry. After about 30 minutes, the balls will harden and be ready to use.

The resulting balls can be placed in a cassette from a store-bought freshener and used as intended.

We have already written how to clean and disinfect a toilet with garlic.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!