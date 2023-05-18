How to grow laurel at home: tips for gardeners

Laurel is not only a delicious spice, but also a very beautiful plant that will decorate your interior. We will tell you how to grow laurel from seeds.

How to germinate laurel leaf seeds

Buy seeds from the market or a speciality store. Before planting, peel the seeds from the shell and leave them in warm water for 3-4 days.

Read also: 6 tips to keep your hands clean after working in the garden

Take a small pot with drainage holes and fill it with soil (substrate or a mixture of peat, turf and compost).

Plant the seeds to a depth of 1-1.5 cm and at a distance of about 2 cm;

Video of the day

Spray the soil with a spray bottle, cover with plastic and place in a warm place, but out of direct sunlight. Periodically open the polythene and monitor the soil moisture. After the shoots appear, remove the film and sprinkle the soil with water.

Transplanting and care

When the shoots have 2-4 leaves, carefully transplant each one into 1-litre pots. Put the pots with the shoots in a dark place for 2-3 weeks, after which you can put them in the light. The temperature acceptable for laurel is +20-26°C, and +15°C in winter. Water the plant with warm filtered water: in summer - 2 times a week, during the dormant period - once every 5 days. Also, periodically spray the laurel and take it out to the balcony in good weather.

Recall that we have already written how to feed garlic so that it does not turn yellow.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!