How to make a compost pit for leaves and tops yourself: advice from experienced gardeners

Compost is an important element for improving soil quality and rational use of bio-waste. This process allows for efficient use of organic waste and avoids overloading landfills.

Composting is an important step in preserving the environment and improving soil structure. It helps to reduce the amount of waste, retain moisture in the soil and create nutritious soil for plants, writes "Apostrophe". The main requirements for creating a compost pit are compliance with certain rules and conditions:

Choosing a place: First of all, you need to choose a suitable place for the compost pit. It is very important to consider the location of the nearest water sources and wells. Compost should not be placed near them, as the water can become polluted from the decomposition products of the compost during rains. The location should be above the level of the nearest well and 25-30 meters away. Sun protection: The sun's rays can adversely affect the composting process, contributing to overheating and odors. Therefore, it is recommended to set up a compost pit in a shaded area. Providing moisture: Compost should have the consistency of a squeezed sponge. In case of insufficient humidity, it can become too dense. Therefore, it is important to regularly water the compost and cover it from the sun. After heavy rains, it is also recommended to stir it. Earthworms: A compost pit can benefit from earthworms, which help turn organic waste into humus and release heat. Sometimes you have to add them yourself.

Fully prepared compost looks like black earth and is ready to use. Undecomposed waste that remains can be used as fertilizer for melon beds or for mulching perennial plants.

List of materials that can and cannot be added to compost

You can add:

Leaves and grass.

Food waste of organic origin.

Dry leaves.

Needle.

Tea brew and coffee cake.

Unfit for eating vegetables and fruits.

Grass clippings and hay.

Tree roots and branches.

Wood ash.

Paper without lamination and color printing.

Manure.

Unpainted wooden products.

You cannot add:

Animal bones.

Carcasses of birds and animals, spoiled meat, lard, dairy products.

Animal excrement.

Insect pests.

Plants with signs of disease.

Weeds that have already entered the flowering period.

Plastic, metal, rubber and other inorganic materials.

