How to clean the washing machine drain filter yourself: tips

Your washing machine may be working at full capacity, but did you know that regularly cleaning the drain hose filter can improve its efficiency and lifespan?

The drain hose filter is responsible for keeping waste and unwanted substances out of the machine during the wash cycle. Therefore, our steps will help you make this process easy and efficient.

Step-by-step instructions for cleaning the filter

Turn off the washing machine and disconnect it from the power source. This is a safe step that will protect you from potential electrical hazards while working with the machine; Locate the drain hose, which is usually located at the back or bottom of the washing machine. It is usually connected to a drainpipe or drain. You may need the help of a flashlight or lamp to see this item better; After locating the drain hose, you will find the filter, which is usually located at its connection to the washing machine. It can take the form of a metal mesh or a plastic cover; Using a screwdriver or other suitable tool, remove the filter from the drain hose. Be careful not to damage the filter itself or the drain hose; Thoroughly clean the filter from any residual dirt, hair, fabric, or other build-up. Use hot running water or a soft brush to rinse the filter thoroughly. Pay attention to all openings and clogged areas; If the filter is heavily soiled and it is difficult to remove all the clogs, immerse it in a bowl of warm, soapy water and leave it for a few minutes to soak. Then rinse it again under running water; Once the filter is cleaned and rinsed, replace it back on the drain hose in reverse order. Make sure that the filter is properly engaged and securely attached; Check for leaks or problems with the drain hose connection to the drain or downpipe. Make sure all connections are tight and leak-free; After putting the filter back in place and checking the connections for leaks, connect the washing machine to the power supply and you're done! Your drain hose filter is now clean and your washing machine is ready for the next wash cycle;

