How to determine the acidity of the soil: life hack with currants

It is extremely important for landowners to know the acidity of their soil, as this factor has a direct impact on plant development and yield. Improperly balanced acidity can lead to plant death.

Many plants grow best on slightly acidic, neutral or slightly alkaline soils. Increased acidity inhibits beneficial microflora in the soil, makes mineral fertilizers unavailable to plants and impairs their absorption of nutrients. On the other hand, excessive alkalinity of the soil inhibits the absorption of nutrients by plants.

How to determine the acidity of the soil on your site

You can use litmus paper, but there is another way. You will need a few currant leaves and some hot water.

First, place the currant leaves in a transparent container such as a glass or jar. Pour hot water over it and wait for the liquid to cool. Then strain the water and add a piece of earth from your site.

If the liquid turns red, it indicates that the soil in your area is acidic;

If the liquid turns green, your soil is slightly acidic;

If you see a blue color, it indicates a neutral soil reaction.

Also, the level of soil acidity can be determined using so-called indicator plants:

Plants that like acidic soil: horsetail, mint, chamomile, sorrel, moss, plantain;

Plants that prefer slightly acidic or neutral soil: clover, cornflower, buttercup, field bindweed;

Alkaline soil is a favorable environment for the growth of wild poppies and field mustard.

